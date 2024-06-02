Francois Pauly Purchases 20,000 Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Francois Pauly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($47,254.15).

IWG Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.33) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.52, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99. IWG plc has a 52 week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.69).

IWG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. IWG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -952.38%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.75) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 8th.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

