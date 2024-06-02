Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FULT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after buying an additional 216,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,188,000 after buying an additional 297,923 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FULT opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.