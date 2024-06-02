Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several brokerages have commented on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
View Our Latest Report on FULT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
FULT opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.77.
Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fulton Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.