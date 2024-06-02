FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.34). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

