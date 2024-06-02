FY2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Reduced by Analyst

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $13.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.49. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $189.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $189.95.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

