Gaimin Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $26.80 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00404271 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,329,719.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

