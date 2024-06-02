GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $18.50

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $15.50 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 36.12% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.51.

GPS opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 28.33%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of GAP by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

