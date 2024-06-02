GateToken Price Tops $8.25 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $769.52 million and $3.06 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $8.25 or 0.00012095 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.95 or 1.00120637 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,242,018 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,242,017.98386374 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.17719902 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,240,264.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.