Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.13% of Globant worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 68,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.12. 479,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,181. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.05. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

