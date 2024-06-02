Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after buying an additional 233,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Globus Medical by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,402. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GMED. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

