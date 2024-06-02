H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,214,600 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 1,143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Stock Performance

HISJF remained flat at $13.09 on Friday. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

About H.I.S.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.