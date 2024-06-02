Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Up 6.4% in May

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 5,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $101,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent M. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,145. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWBK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 10,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,328. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

