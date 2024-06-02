Head-To-Head Analysis: Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) & Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) and Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Richelieu Hardware and Leggett & Platt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richelieu Hardware 0 1 0 0 2.00 Leggett & Platt 1 2 0 0 1.67

Richelieu Hardware currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.98%. Leggett & Platt has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Richelieu Hardware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Richelieu Hardware is more favorable than Leggett & Platt.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Richelieu Hardware pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Richelieu Hardware pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leggett & Platt pays out -17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

62.6% of Richelieu Hardware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richelieu Hardware and Leggett & Platt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A $2.47 11.21 Leggett & Platt $4.61 billion 0.34 -$136.80 million ($1.16) -10.00

Richelieu Hardware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leggett & Platt. Leggett & Platt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richelieu Hardware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Richelieu Hardware and Leggett & Platt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A Leggett & Platt -3.44% 11.31% 3.44%

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories. It manufactures veneer sheets and edge banding products; various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry; and custom products. The company serves kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing, and office furniture manufacturers; door and window manufacturers; residential and commercial woodworkers; and hardware retailers, such as renovation superstores. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers. It also provides mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems for automotive seating; seat suspension systems; motors and actuators; cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless-steel tubing, formed tubes, tube assemblies, and flexible joint components for fluid conveyance systems; and engineered hydraulic cylinders to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers, aerospace OEMs and suppliers, and mobile equipment OEMs. In addition, the company offers steel mechanisms and motion hardware; springs and seat suspensions; components and private label finished goods for soft seating; bases, columns, back rests, casters, and frames for office chairs; control devices for chairs; and carpet cushion and hard surface flooring underlayment, structural fabrics, and geo components for manufacturers of upholstered and office furniture, flooring retailers and distributors, contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, retailers, government agencies, and mattress and furniture producers, as well as manufacturers of packaging, filtration, and draperies. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, Missouri.

