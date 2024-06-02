HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY25 guidance at $2.79-2.96 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.