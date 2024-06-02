Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Humana worth $70,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $10.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,214. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average is $365.95. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.