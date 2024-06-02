Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,857,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

