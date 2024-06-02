InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF remained flat at $1.68 during trading on Friday. 31,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,043. The company has a market cap of $153.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.