Insider Buying: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Acquires 8,038 Shares of Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,238 ($15.81) per share, for a total transaction of £99,510.44 ($127,088.68).
Big Yellow Group Price Performance
BYG stock opened at GBX 1,248 ($15.94) on Friday. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 901 ($11.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,272 ($16.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,235.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.
Big Yellow Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,455.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Big Yellow Group
About Big Yellow Group
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Big Yellow Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.