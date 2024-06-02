Insider Buying: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Acquires 8,038 Shares of Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,238 ($15.81) per share, for a total transaction of £99,510.44 ($127,088.68).

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,248 ($15.94) on Friday. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 901 ($11.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,272 ($16.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,235.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,455.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.36) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.15) to GBX 1,285 ($16.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.79) to GBX 1,385 ($17.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Big Yellow Group

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.