Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £149.10 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow acquired 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($190.42).

Adam Winslow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £923,607.37 ($1,179,575.19).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.74) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.40) to GBX 219 ($2.80) in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.71).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

