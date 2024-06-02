Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSM. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $58.82.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

