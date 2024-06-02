Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474,372 shares during the period. Inter & Co, Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of INTR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.47. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.84 million for the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTR shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.