Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474,372 shares during the period. Inter & Co, Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of INTR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.47. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.
Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTR shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on INTR
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inter & Co, Inc.
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.