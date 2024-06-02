Internet Computer Price Down 2.2% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.48 billion and $47.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $11.80 or 0.00017451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00051671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,019,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,395,515 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

