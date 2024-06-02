Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.5 days.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Shares of Intertek Group stock remained flat at $60.70 during trading hours on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.
Intertek Group Company Profile
