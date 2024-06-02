Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.5 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of Intertek Group stock remained flat at $60.70 during trading hours on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.