Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 2nd (ANSS, AWH, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH, DIT, GBR, HCP, HMST)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 2nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

