Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 2nd (ANSS, AWH, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH, DIT, GBR, HCP, HMST)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 2nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

