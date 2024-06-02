iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.63% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000.

SLQD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 83,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,975. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

