iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988,257. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

