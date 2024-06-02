iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 6.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 93,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 27,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.77. 25,784,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,634,920. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

