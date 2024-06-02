J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 40,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

