Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 975 ($12.45) price target on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.83) to GBX 870 ($11.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.45) to GBX 1,000 ($12.77) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.62) to GBX 920 ($11.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 929 ($11.86).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.81) on Wednesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 699.50 ($8.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 20.77 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 579.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 663.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 603.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,176.47%.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.57), for a total value of £50,325 ($64,272.03). In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($217,173.15). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($64,272.03). 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

