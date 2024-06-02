Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.37 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $711.67 million and $11.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00051671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,238 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

