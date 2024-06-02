Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Keb Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,384,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.29. 1,321,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.49. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.