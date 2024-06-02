Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to “Outperform”

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $93.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UMBF. Barclays upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,761,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,761,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,108. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

