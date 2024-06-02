Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,066 shares in the company, valued at $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530,066 shares in the company, valued at $21,107,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,867,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kinetik by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

