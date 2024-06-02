Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

KFS opened at $8.02 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $115,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 2,403 shares of company stock valued at $20,297 over the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 105,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

