Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 694,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,228. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

