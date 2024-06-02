Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
PHG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 694,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,228. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.
Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
