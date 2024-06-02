Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LABFF remained flat at C$86.05 during midday trading on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$86.05 and a one year high of C$86.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.63.
About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.