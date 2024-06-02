Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LABFF remained flat at C$86.05 during midday trading on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$86.05 and a one year high of C$86.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.63.

About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Spain and internationally. The company provides products for cardiology, osteoarticular/women's health, anesthesia /pain, diagnostic imaging contrast agents, central nervous system, urology, endocrinology, respiratory, and primary healthcare areas.

