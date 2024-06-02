Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $251,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $90.25. 5,511,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.64.

Get Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.