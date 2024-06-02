Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 4,385 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.85. 4,905,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.72. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $127.46 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

