Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 13.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 504,807 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 153.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Stock Performance
LYFT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,405,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,033 shares of company stock worth $4,741,017 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Lyft
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.