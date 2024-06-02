Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 613,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,742. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $169.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $8,454,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 224.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

