McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,147 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

McKesson stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $569.59. 1,165,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,830. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.26. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $373.28 and a 1-year high of $570.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

