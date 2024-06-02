MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.36 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.70.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

