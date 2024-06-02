MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.36 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.70.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

