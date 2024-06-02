MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.36 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.70.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.