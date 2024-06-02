Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,176.0 days.

Megaport Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGPPF remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Megaport has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

