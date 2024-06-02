Meritage Group LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meritage Group LP owned 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $32,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. 2,844,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

