Meritage Group LP Buys Shares of 2,677 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $48,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,759. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

