Meritage Group LP Has $345.64 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Meritage Group LP increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815,540 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for 8.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 2.60% of TransUnion worth $345,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $90,682,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransUnion by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,472,000 after purchasing an additional 942,924 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,386,000 after purchasing an additional 527,356 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

