Meritage Group LP Makes New $200,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 30.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,713,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 2.3 %

IVZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 7,314,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.