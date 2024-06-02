Meritage Group LP Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Meritage Group LP cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,384,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 606,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after purchasing an additional 429,650 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

LYV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

