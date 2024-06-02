Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.52.
Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
