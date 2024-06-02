Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,386,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 217,301,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 963,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 280.8 days.
Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance
Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Meyer Burger Technology
