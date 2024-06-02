Miller Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 3.8% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $26,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,628. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

